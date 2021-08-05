ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to solve two shootings that happened less than an hour apart on Wednesday night.
The first shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta police responded to the 300 block of Thomasville Boulevard in southeast Atlanta. The call came in reporting a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medical personnel rushed the man to an area hospital where he later died. Police did not have a motive for the shooting and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office has not released the man’s identity.
The second shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at the Country Oaks Apartments on Fairburn Road. Officers arrived at the call and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medics rushed both victims to an area hospital, with one man listed in critical condition.
Police have not released a motive for this shooting.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.