Federal authorities said a man wanted in connection to the murder of a YMCA coach in Baltimore may be in the Atlanta area.
According to the Alcohol Tabaco and Firearm office, federal authorities are searching for Khalil Madden, 27, of Baltimore.
Authorities said Madden and three others fatally shot Jordan Taylor, 31, during a home invasion in November 2019.
On February 10, Baltimore police arrested Aaron Butler, 48; Donta Holdclaw, 46; and Elease Frazier, 27, for murdering Taylor at his Baltimore home.
The ATF issued a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on Madden’s whereabouts.
“I want to thank the efforts and dedication that our detectives and federal partners at the ATF put into identifying and arresting those responsible this murder. We are asking if anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Khalil Madden to call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison.
