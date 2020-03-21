Athena Farms packs care packages for laid off food industry workers

FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta farm is giving a fresh approach to food service after thousands of servers were laid off because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Robert Poole with Athena Farms aid, “If I would’ve tole you 6 months ago all the restaurants would be empty, you would’ve laughed at me.. Nobody knew this was going to happen."
Food industry workers all around are suffering because the Coronavirus pandemic temporarily closed just about every restaurant door.
“At least for the short term, this is what we are going to do with our product.. focus on our customers and help them out.” Poole said.
Thankfully, businesses like Athena farms are doing what they can to ease the burden.
“a lot of them have gone from you know 100 percent employment to ten or 5 percent. Even the ones that are open and only doing takeout.”
They started distributing packed food kits filled with a full line of fresh produce, fresh herbs and exotic vegetables in each white bag.
“As in life, when you see a need and you can do something about it, you respond and that is what we are doing.”
Athena Farms will continue to build the care packages until March 23.
Poole said each bag will be delivered with this message, “Don’t fear and be safe. While we have breathe, there is hope!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.