ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- On North Jackson Street in downtown Athens, a local alteration shop is gearing up for the big game.
A team of seamstresses have a hand in getting Georgia’s iconic red and black football jerseys ready for the SEC Championship.
“I don’t get nervous doing these, I get nervous doing wedding gowns,” Seamstress Shawna Maranville said.
Earlier this year, the football team reached out to a local shop called Community and asked them to take on the task of repairing uniforms during the season.
“Every week they bring us the jerseys that have been torn, damaged, or the patches have been partially torn off during the game and then we mend them and sew them back on and make sure everything is tight and ready to go,” Store owner Sanni Baumgaertner said.
This week’s work may be their most important, but to them it’s just another day on the job.
“I mean I do I understand it’s a really big deal, I just don’t know that much about football,” Maranville said.
“Before the first game I actually had nightmares because I was so worried that the patches would just start falling off during the game. I mean could you imagine? Baumgaertner asked.
No time to worry about that. They hope to bring a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘community service’ and help the Dawgs win a championship in style.
They will have the jerseys patched up and ready to give back to the team on Thursday some 48-hours before the game.
