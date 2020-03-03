ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) An Athens bar owner accused of raping a woman in November has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
David Ippisch is accused of sexually assaulting a 21 year-old woman at Hedges on Broad, one of the two bars he owns in downtown Athens, near the University of Georgia.
“Two of those warrants were felonies for kidnapping and rape and the other three were for sexual battery and two counts of battery,” said Athens-Clarke County public information officer Geof Gilland shortly after the arrest.
Court documents state that Ippisch forcefully pulled the victim into a back storage area, forced her to drink something from a bottle and raped her. Warrants reveal the victim was left with significant internal bruising and a visible scratch on her neck. She was evaluated by a sexual assault nurse examiner.
Ippisch's request for bail was denied in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.