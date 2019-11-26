ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Police in Athens arrested a 38-year-old bar owner they said kidnapped and raped a 21-year-old woman at a local bar.
Athens-Clarke County Police arrested David Ellis Ippisch, 38, of Athens on charges including two counts of battery, sexual battery, kidnapping, and rape. Ippisch is the owner of two local bars in Athens, 100 Proof and Hedges on Broad.
Police said the crime happened at Hedges on Broad on the 300 block of Broad Street in Athens.
Police asked anyone with information concerning this case to contact police at 762-400-7361 or 762-400-7068.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.