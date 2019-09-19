ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- With more than 93,000 tickets sod, Sanford Stadium is going to be packed on Saturday.
Ticket or not, tens of thousands are expected to come out just to tailgate, so businesses on Broad Street are gearing up for game day. All you have to do is head over to the business-lined street and follow the booze. That'll lead you to the land of late night eats where football is essentially a religious experience and a Bulldog, its shining deity.
There you'll find restaurants preparing their alters to serve the Bulldogs' massive following.
"You won't be able to move in here," said Fred Wilson, a cook at The Taco Stand. "There will be a line from the door to the register. You won't be able to stand, out to the front is going to be the same way," he added.
On game day they'll have extra staffing and supplies. There'll be no shortage of spirits since the stock has been quadrupled. And regardless of your affiliation, everyone can partake in the elixir of the gods.
"If they want to spend their money in Athens, we'll be glad to take it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.