ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Athens-Clarke County commissioners considered a funding measure Tuesday night that will impact the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force.
In a 7-2 vote, commissioners agreed to continue allocating more than $139,000 dollars from the Justice Assistance Grant to the task force, which investigates illegal drug activity in Athens-Clarke and neighboring Oglethorpe counties.
“I simply don’t want simple possession of marijuana criminalized in this community,” said Russell Edwards, District 7 Commissioner. “This grant vote though is not really the place for me to do that.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle voted against the measure arguing the police department should be investing in solving and preventing violent crime.
“I think it’s really important we stop conflating drug charges with violent crime,” Houle said. “They’re not the same thing. Using drugs, selling even is just not the same as shooting someone. We should be investing in conspiracy, grand theft, gun violence and homicides. Those are things we need our police for.”
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker agreed, while also pointing to recent statistics provided to board that showed 76% of those arrested by the task force were Black.
“The federal government used this grant to bribe law enforcement to rolling out Reagan’s War on Black communities with hundreds of billions of specialized task force grants,” Parker said. “I don’t want to mindless perpetuate Ronald Regan’s legacy.”
While majority of the board passed the measure, many also expressed the need to think about other ways to address drug problems without necessarily looking to punitive measures as a solution.
“I would love for us to be exploring ways we can use this grant in more forward-thinking, progressive ways that I think fit the goals and objectives of this local government and of this community,” said Tim Denson, District 5 Commissioner.
Cleveland Spruill, the chief of police for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, released the following statement prior to Tuesday night’s meeting:
“The Athens-Clarke County minority community continues to be disproportionately impacted by crime, gangs, shootings, violence and deaths, all fueled by the ongoing regional drug trade. The Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force plays a critical role in combating this violence and the negative impacts of the illegal drug trade on our community.”
If awarded by the federal government, the money will partially pay the salaries of four of the 8-member unit, mostly comprised of officers from ACCPD.
