ATLANTA (CBS46) — Athens-Clarke County police (ACCPD) have made yet another gang-related arrest amid growing concern over street crime in the state.
Tair Kuran Lawson, 27 and Trevious Omar Bugg, 26, were arrested Wednesday, as part of ACCPD's initiative to target criminal gang activity.
According to police, 17 firearms have been seized, along with drugs and
stolen property were seized during the arrest.
Lawson was taken into custody on a Parole Warrant for Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
Bugg, who was on probation for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony, Terroristic Threats and Battery, was arrested for violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
This is ACCPD's 24th and 25th arrest of a known gang member.
