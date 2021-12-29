ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Athens-Clarke County Police arrested a known gang member Wednesday as part of their continuing efforts to target criminal street gang activity.
Miquan Pittard, 22, of Athens, was arrested for Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement, and criminal trespass.
At the time of his arrest, Police said Pittard was out on bond for violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Over the past several weeks, ACCPD has arrested 15 known gang members and seized 11 firearms, as well as drugs and stolen property.
Anyone with information about criminal street gang activity is asked to use ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775, email the Gang Unit at gangunit@accgov.com, or contact the Gang Unit through an anonymous online tip website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.