ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested another man they believe is a known gang member Thursday.
On Jan. 6, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Markeith Martin, 19, for an existing warrant for Burglary. This is his second arrest since the beginning of this initiative.
At the time of his arrest, Martin was out on bond for a Burglary arrest from Dec. 9, 2021.
In addition to the arrests, ACCPD seized 12 firearms, as well as drugs and stolen property.
Over the past several weeks, ACCPD has made 19 arrests of known gang members or associates as part of their continuing efforts to target criminal street gang activity.
Anyone with information about criminal street gang activity is asked to use ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775, email the Gang Unit at gangunit@accgov.com, or contact our Gang Unit through their anonymous online tip website.
