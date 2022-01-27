ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Athens-Clarke County Police arrested two more known gang members Tuesday.
On Jan. 25, police took Demarkreon Reid, 25, of Athens, and Travious Huff, 24, of Athens, into custody as part of their continuing efforts to target criminal street gang activity.
Reid was arrested for existing felony Probation Violation warrants, a local bench warrant, and a federal warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
At the time of his arrest, Reid was out on bond for battery, simple battery, and disorderly conduct.
Reid is currently on probation for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, simple battery, criminal trespass, and possession of drug related objects.
Huff was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Huff is currently on probation for Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Battery, Simple Assault, Pointing a Gun or Pistol at Another, Discharge of Gun near Highway or Street, and Carrying a Weapon Without a License.
These arrests brings ACCPD's total arrests of known gang members or associates to 23 in the past few weeks. In addition to the arrests, they have seized 15 firearms, as well as drugs and stolen property.
Anyone with information about criminal street gang activity is asked to use ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775, email the Gang Unit at gangunit@accgov.com, or contact the Gang Unit through the anonymous online tip website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.