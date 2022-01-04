CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 23-year-old man was shot on Jan. 3 in the 300 block of Stonehenge Way in Bogart, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Police responded to the shooting at around 11:30 a.m. Initial investigation reveals that after the young man was shot, he ran to Morning Drive. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or via email at david.harrison@accgov.com.
