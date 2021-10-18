ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a series of armed robberies committed over the weekend.
The first one happened on Oct. 16 just after midnight. According to police, two victims were approached and robbed by men with guns along Pope Street. The men reportedly stole cash.
Less than half an hour later a similar crime was reported near Second Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Three people said that two men had demanded money while pointing guns at them.
Ten minutes following that encounter, two more people reported two men had robbed them at gunpoint along Willow Street. No money was stolen during this incident.
The next day, at around 12:30 a.m. one person reported being approached by a man with a gun who demanded money. This happened along Vine and Hillside Streets. Nothing was stolen in the end.
Two more instances of a similar crime were reported at 12:50 a.m. and 1 a.m. on that same day in the area of Fourth Street and Bonnie Lane and again along Baxter and Finley Streets. No money was stolen in either incident.
Some of the victims were University of Georgia students.
Police are working to figure out whether these cases are related, and are looking into each report. It has not been confirmed whether the armed robber in each of these incidents is the same person.
Anyone with information regarding any of these events is asked to contact Lieutenant Norris at (762) 400-7165 or via email at david.norris@accgov.com. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
