ATLANTA (CBS46) — Athens-Clarke County police are looking for witnesses of a single-vehicle crash that took the life of a 20-year-old man.
It happened Thursday afternoon along Lumpkin Street just between Gran Ellen Drive and Old Princeton Road.
The investigation found that a 2002 Ford Escape was traveling northbound when the vehicle exited the roadway, slid down an embankment and struck a tree.
The driver was later found dead at the scene. His front seat passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Box Springs, suffered minor injuries but is doing okay.
Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, contact Officer Denmark at 762-400-7364 or via email at shawn.denmark@accgov.com.
