ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The mayor and commissioner of Athens has made their second declaration for a state of emergency and residents are being asked to shelter in place to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The announcement was made during a special called session on Thursday. The ordinance took effect at midnight. It's designed to ensure that people self-isolate in their homes to the maximum extent feasible, while enabling essential services to continue, in order to slow the spread of coronavirus disease.
The mayor and commissioner are asking residents to follow these guidelines:
- Requiring residents to shelter-in-place 24/7 aside from essential activities, essential governmental functions, or to operate essential businesses (as defined in the ordinance);
- Requiring all businesses, except essential businesses, to cease all activities except minimum basic operations (as defined in the ordinance);
- Prohibiting all public and private gatherings outside of a household or living unit except for limited purposes;
- Prohibiting travel except essential travel and essential activities (as defined in the ordinance);
- Requiring "social distancing" to the maximum extent possible when outdoors or using shared spaces, which includes maintaining a six-foot distance from others, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes, regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces, and not shaking hands;
- Allowing for temporary hand-washing stations to be placed throughout Athens-Clarke County; and
- Providing up to $3 million in funding from the Prosperity Package and pursuing other sources for providing emergency assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
