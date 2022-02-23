ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 3 men and seized 2 rifles, 5 handguns, 9 pounds of marijuana and $52,000 on Feb. 23.
The police department says all 3 men are part of a street gang. They arrested 21-year-old Damari Jones, 33-year-old Javaris Barnes and 20-year-old Jakiyah Brown. All of the men are from Athens.
Jones was arrested for Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Reckless Conduct. At the time of his arrest, Jones was out on bond for Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Jones is currently on probation for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
Barnes was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Barnes is currently on probation for four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Marijuana. Brown was arrested for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
Over the past two months, ACCPD has made 28 arrests of known gang members or associates. In addition to the arrests, ACCPD has seized 23 firearms, as well as drugs and stolen property.
Anyone with information about criminal street gang activity is asked to use ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775, email the Gang Unit at gangunit@accgov.com, or contact our Gang Unit through their anonymous online tip website: https://www.accgov.com/FormCenter/Police-27/Criminal-Gang-ActivityTips-759.
