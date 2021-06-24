ATHENS-CLARKE Co., GA (CBS46)—Athens-Clarke County police are searching for a man who robbed two women and sexually assaulted one of them.
The incident happened on Wednesday at 2:00 a.m. near Foundry Street and Strong Street.
A police spokesperson said an armed man approached two women and then stole various items from the victims. Moments later, police said, “The suspect then led one of the females to a secluded area at gunpoint, resulting in the female being sexually assaulted.”
Athens-Clarke police released the following safety tips:
1. When possible, use rideshares to travel to and from your destination(s).
2. If using rideshares is not feasible, travel in groups, utilizing highly populated and well-lit areas.
3. If you observe suspicious activity always call 9-1-1.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Poole at michael.poole@accgov.com or 762-400-7073.
