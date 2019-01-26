ATHENS, Ga. -- Athens-Clarke County Police arrested a 40-year-old man after a woman was found dead in a home on Moreland Avenue.
According to the ACCPD, a 42-year-old man came home after work Saturday morning and discovered the body of a woman in a hallway. The coroner said the victim, identified as Latisha Gresham, 36, died from a gunshot wound.
Police said they found another man in the home, Marion Adkins, 40. According to police, after investigating the scene, Atkins was arrested for the murder of Gresham.
Adkins was taken to the Clarke County Jail Saturday.
