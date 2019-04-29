ATHENS, Ga (CBS46) -- A stolen car was used to smash into a gun club in Athens, making it easy for thieves to grab weapons and make a getaway.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says the suspects drove right into the front door of the Athens Gun Club on 115 Mill Center Boulevard early Sunday morning.
They are looking for five people in all who took firearms from the club then made their getaway in a newer model white Audi.
The surveillance pictures show the thieves inside the shop as well as the car they left in.
A $1000 Crimestoppers reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The tip line is 706-705-4775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.