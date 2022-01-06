ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Athens man was killed in an overnight fire.
At 3:19 a.m. Thursday, Athens-Clarke County fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire where someone was trapped inside off Robert Hardeman Road.
The first unit arrived on-scene at 3:27 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home.
Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines and an aggressive attack on the fire from the inside, but when the fire was brought under control, firefighters performed a search and found the man dead.
His identity is unknown at this time.
The fire is believed to have started in the bedroom of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
