ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Athens-Clarke County’s police chief released body-cam video Sunday which he says provides proof that his officers were justified in the shooting death of a man armed with what appeared to be a deadly weapon.
Chief Cleveland Spruill said officers responded Friday evening to a call of a person armed with a handgun. Officers encountered a man, later identified as Thomas Wayne Swinford, 34, of Grovetown, in the parking lot of Holy Cross Lutheran Church on West Lake Drive.
Body-cam video shows one officer trying to negotiate with the man using his patrol car’s loud speaker while other officers shielded themselves behind their patrol cars with their guns pointed at Swinford.
In the video, Swinford appears to ignore commands to put down the gun. Instead, he begins to walk toward some of the officers. When he extends his right arm while holding the gun, officers fire their weapons at him, causing him to fall to the pavement.
Officers immediately rendered first aid, but Swinford did not survive the gunshot wounds.
Officers later learned the gun Swinford was holding was not a deadly weapon. Identifying marks on the gun show it’s actually a TDP 45, a CO2-powered BB gun.
“Whether it’s a toy gun or whether it’s a real gun or whether it’s a BB gun, if it looks like a gun, the police have no way of knowing when they originally on scene when it’s real or not,” said Chief Spruill.
The police department identified the following officers who fired their weapons:
Officer C.J. Bidinger, Officer First Class William Greenlow, Officer Claude Johnson, Corporal Alex Leder, Sergeant Jon Mcllvaine, Officer Joshua Santos and Officer Roger Williams.
The seven officers are on administrative leave as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determines whether the shooting was justified.
