ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- There's an environmental crisis in the city of Athens. Each day, about 300-tons of trash is dumped into the landfill and its near capacity.
Now officials are looking to spend $4 million to develop a new landfill in neighboring Oglethorpe County, but that's not the only solution in the works.
Officials hosted a special event at BikeAthens to encourage people to reuse items and keep them out of the landfill.
Bob and Arnie showed up to the shop to fix more than just bikes. Neighbors helping neighbors salvage everything.
“Every time you come to one you wonder, well what are we going to get into today,” Repair guru Arnie Janssen said.
It’s called the Athens Repair Café. It’s an event where people can get their stuff fixed for free.
“Anything is on the menu, we just have to see if we can fix it or not,” Repair guru Bob Smith said.
Laurie Loftin brought in an old vacuum which quit working after her son used it.
“He’s learned the man trick of doing it and breaking it and then I don’t ask him to do it again,” Loftin said.
But in matter of minutes, the problem was identified and with the help of Arnie and an air pump it was an easy fix.
“Well for a vacuum to work and have suction the hose has got to be open,” Janssen said.
Also, on the menu, a broken KitchenAid mixer belonging to Beth Holliday.
“These things are expensive. They’re like $250 and so I was hoping maybe they could fix it,” Holliday said.
Bob and Arnie took it apart and determined it just needed a new plastic gear which was a cheap fix.
“It costs nothing for me to come here so this is great,” Holliday said.
Perhaps the best part of the Athens Repair Cafe, it’s timely.
“Seven billion people in the world and if everybody fixes one thing that’s a lot of things fixed and kept out of the landfill,” Loftin said.
It may not seem like much, but you have to start somewhere when it comes to cleaning up the environment.
