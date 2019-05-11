ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a Clarke County teacher for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Quinnesha Sha’Tara Turner, 24, of Winterville was taken into custody on Friday, May 10.
Turner was a teacher of Hilsman Middle School.
The Clarke County School District has released the following statement:
“This morning, the Clarke County School District was informed by local law enforcement of a potentially inappropriate incident that took place off campus and involved a student and a teacher. The district immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave and a police investigation is in progress.
While we cannot share any further details due to our need to protect the student and the nature of the investigation, we are extremely troubled by the allegations that have been made.
As a school district, we must hold ourselves to the highest standards when it comes to protecting the safety and well-being of our students. All staff throughout our district and across our schools must uphold these standards. We will continue to emphasize our stringent professional expectations to help ensure an incident like this does not happen in the future. We cannot accept anything less.”
Any other victims of similar sexual assaults are encouraged to contact The Cottage Sexual Assault Center at 706-353-1912.
