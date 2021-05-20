ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46)—Athens-Clarke County police are working to track down the person who fatally shot a teen and another man.
The fatal shooting happened on May 17 in the 300 block of Marlborough Downs Road. According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a person shot call around 5:30 p.m. and found a teen and man suffering from gunshot wounds. The teen, Ashawn Adams, 16, of Athens, died at the scene. Casey Parten, 21, of Flowery Branch, was rushed to an area hospital, where he died two days later.
A third man, Tyler Parten, 24, of Flowery Branch, was with the victims at the time of the shooting, however, Tyler was not injured.
A police spokesperson said the three were in the front yard of a home when the shooting happened.
This was not a drive-by shooting and the number of gunmen involved is under investigation, the police spokesperson said.
Detectives have not released a motive for the double shooting, and anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (706) 705-4775 or Lieutenant David Norris at (762) 400-7165.
