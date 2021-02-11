An Athens teen has been arrested and is facing charges of robbery and assault and police are looking for information surrounding the incident.
Early Wednesday afternoon, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department reported to the 200 block of Sandy Creek Drive after an assault that took place on the North Oconee River Greenway Trail. During the investigation, police took arrested a 16-year-old teen for robbery, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.
The teen was then transported to Regional Youth Detention Center.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or, has any information regarding this incident, should contact Detective Harrison at david.harrison@accgov.com or (762) 400-7361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.