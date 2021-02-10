An Athens teen is now behind bars and faces a slew of charges for his alleged involvement in a January double shooting.
On Tuesday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 17-year-old Freddarius Griffith for a shooting on January 31.
Griffith was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and three counts of violation of the criminal street Gang Act.
He was also charged with burglary from a matter unrelated to the shooting, police told CBS46.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Paul Johnson at paul.johnson@accgov.com or (762) 400-7060.
