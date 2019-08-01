ATHENS (CBS46) - The Lil' Ice Cream Dude's Cool World Ice Cream Shop is open for business.
After several years of scooping ice cream from a cart, Beau Shell, 15, recently opened a brick and mortar in East Athens.
"An exciting part about opening the shop has been learning how to make the perfect waffle cone," said Shell. "I haven't done it yet, but I'm close."
The shop also serves Shell's signature ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, and Italian ice.
It was a dream come true for Shell, who raised $21,000 through a Kickstarter campaign to buy equipment and rent a space for the shop. But it took a lot more to open it, he said.
"In the months before opening, several people came together in my community to help me finish the construction and to get equipment," he said.
Shell was just 8 years old when he became the 'Lil' Ice Cream Dude' and started his own mobile ice cream business – and quickly gained popularity at community events and pop-ups.
Now, he manages a staff of 8 employees -that include family and friends.
Shell said the support has been overwhelming.
"I love how the customers give me words of encouragement and repeat visits," he said.
He's been experimenting with creating his own ice cream flavors and said customers can expect to see vegan and low-sugar treats on the menu soon.
Shell's been able to be pretty hands-on during the summer, but with school starting that’s about to change.
He'll be a sophomore at Cedar Shoals High School, where he's also a member of the marching band.
Shell said he has a plan.
"Once school starts back, my mom, dad and brother will work in the shop along with the other workers. My dad and I will work the mobile events," he said.
