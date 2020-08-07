CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton Count Public Schools is enacting a freeze on all mandated athletic-related activities, which includes conditioning and practices, for the next two weeks.

The freeze is effective immediately as the district reassesses athletic activities.

"The decision was informed by conversations with metro superintendents and internal deliberations that considered many variables including recent athletic programs in Clayton County experiencing COVID-19 cases, with one as recent as today," said a spokesperson for the district.

Superintendent/CEO Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS also released the following statement:

“The situation surrounding high school athletics is complex and complicated, however, the safety of our players, their families and our employees is our primary concern,” said “While there are many complicated aspects and varied opinions related to this subject to be considered, we will lean towards prioritizing safety and security through this two-week freeze of athletic activity. Our intention is to do everything possible to avoid cancelling any part of the fall sports season. We will be working with principals, coaches, and parents of athletes as we determine our next data informed actions. We are going to approach this methodically and incrementally within the next two weeks and beyond. In addition to the primary considerations regarding student and adult health and safety, there was also the issue of liability. “COVID-19 shutdowns of different athletic programs statewide are more than likely to occur given the recent rise in cases and have to be taken into account as we plan for the coming months.”

