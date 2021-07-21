ATLANTA (CBS46) — More jobs are up for grabs at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with a second summer career fair.
The event will take place Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28 at the Airport's domestic atrium. Both days will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with about 40 employers recruiting each day.
Day one will focus on hiring opportunities, including government, security, cargo, ground transportation, airline support and maintenance roles. Day two will focus on retail, restaurant and other airport concession positions.
For more information and to register for the airport career fair, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.