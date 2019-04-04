VATICAN CITY (CBS46/AP) -- Pope Francis has selected Atlanta Archbishop Wilton Gregory to be the new archbishop of Washington, D.C.
Archbishop Gregory is the first African-American to lead the D.C. archdiocese that has recently become the center of the clergy sex abuse crisis in the United States.
The 71-year-old Gregory replaces Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who resigned last year after being implicated in covering up abuse by a Pennsylvania grand jury report.
Gregory headed the U.S. bishops conference when it adopted a "zero-tolerance" abuse policy in 2002 to respond to the first wave of the scandal. He has run the Atlanta archdiocese since 2005 and is seen as a pastor very much in line with Francis' progressive vision of the church.
The Vatican on Thursday announced the appointment, which was first reported by Catholic News Agency.
