There is concern people are still planning to ring in the New Year in groups, despite high coronavirus case numbers in Georgia.
Dave Green, the owner of The Select in Sandy Springs, isn’t taking any chances. He’s requiring all partygoers, staff and entertainers to test negative before entering the bar and restaurant’s bash Thursday evening.
“We’re trying to create a little bit of a safety bubble,” he said. “We perform the test, then you go into a waiting room and you wait the 20 minutes while the results are being formed.”
Green said he’s trying to provide revelers a safe and comfortable party.
However, a quick search on social media of NYE parties across metro Atlanta show other businesses and promoters still planning to hold large parties.
Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms put businesses owners on notice on Tuesday.
“We will be citing business owners violating capacity limits and exceeding hours,” said Lance Bottoms during a news conference.
For those still insistent on going out, researchers at Georgia Tech have designed a mapping tool that assesses the chances of someone testing positive for COVID-19.
“For example, in Fulton County right now, an event with 15 people, there is a one in three chance that one or more people will be infected with COVID-19,” explained Clio Andris, a professor who worked on the tool.
The risk rate map, which covers in the entire United States, is broken into counties and by the number of people attending an event. I
t's also color-coded. The redder the map, the higher the risk.
Andris said the regularly updated tool is data-driven information aimed at helping those looking to socialize perhaps think twice before going out.
To see the map for your area, click here.
