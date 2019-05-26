ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police shut down the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Sunday afternoon because of permit issues.
Vendors started packing up hours ahead of when they were originally scheduled to close. And they say that closing early is costing them thousands.
The dispute is over payments to the off-duty police officers hired to work security at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.