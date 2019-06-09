ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Atlanta firefighters had to douse flames shooting from the cab of one of their own fire trucks Saturday night.
Atlanta Engine 26's truck was returning from preventative maintenance at the Atlanta Fire Department Shop.
The truck was driving on Pryor Rd SW when the cab caught fire and quickly was fully engulfed in flames. It was destroyed.
No one was hurt.
A fire investigator was called out to determine what started the fire.
