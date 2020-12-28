The Atlanta Humane Society rescued more than a dozen dogs after the pup's owner unexpectedly died.
A local animal control contacted the AHS to remove 17 dogs from the home and care for them. The rescued pups range in age from four months to 14 years. Most are a terrier mix and small. The dogs are very nervous which is often due to a lack of socialization at a young age, according to Atlanta Humane Society.
Brief examinations showed non-life-threatening medical issues in some of the dogs. AHS was informed of at least one rescue having a cancer diagnosis. A veterinarian is expected to give full medical evaluations Tuesday.
The dogs will not be available for adoption immediately, according to the humane society. It will not be able to provide individual updates on their adoption status. The Atlanta Humane Society advises people interested in adopting these rescue dogs should keep an eye on its website - as each dog will be listed there as soon as they become available for adoption.
