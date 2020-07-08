ATLANTA (CBS46) After three members of her family were recently diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus, including herself, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday requiring facemasks in the city.
Mayor Bottoms confirmed with CBS46's Brittany Edney that she will sign an executive order Wednesday, saying “We've given a lot of thought to it and we will be going forward with a mask ordinance in our city today.”
. #breaking @KeishaBottoms office just confirmed to me that the Mayor plans to sign an executive order today mandating masks. Quote: “We've given a lot of thought to it and we will be going forward with a mask ordinance in our city today.” I’ll have the latest at 12pm on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/XTD9tDH3s8— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) July 8, 2020
The mayor also appeared on MSNBC Wednesday morning and said she has specifically asked Governor Kemp to allow her to mandate the use of masks in the city but he refused. She said several other cities in the state have defied Governor Kemp's executive order not requiring the use of masks in public places, including Savannah and Athens. Mayor Bottoms said she'll sign the executive order requiring masks on Wednesday and continues to reiterate that she'd like a facemask mandate statewide.
On Monday, Mayor Bottoms tweeted that "COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive."
COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020
Mayor Bottoms also shared with CNN's Chris Cuomo that her husband and one of their children also tested positive.
“This is startling for me because we’ve been so very careful. We’ve taken all of the precautions you can take. We wear mask we wash our hands I have no idea when and where we were exposed," she said Monday.
On Wednesday, Mayor Bottoms tweeted that if she'd known earlier of her test results, the family would have immediately quarantined. She also hinted at the possibility of the National Guard assisting.
We FINALLY received our test results taken 8 days before. One person in my house was positive then. By the time we tested again, 1 week later, 3 of us had COVID. If we had known sooner, we would have immediately quarantined. Perhaps the National Guard can help with testing too.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 8, 2020
Meanwhile, as of Wednesday morning, there are now 100,470 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 2,899 Georgians have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.