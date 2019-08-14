ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta Police officer is being hailed as a hero by a woman who woke up from a nap at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to find her flight and her stuff gone.
She was so touched by how Officer Cary Dupart helped, she wrote a letter to the police department to let them know.
Her saga unfolded in the airport on July 18, when her flight home from visiting her sick sister was delayed time and time again. The woman dozed off while waiting and woke up to find she had missed her flight and her backpack and purse were gone.
Officer Dupart calmed her down and helped her find the lost and found areas to look for her items. He let her use his cell phone to call her sons to let them know where she was. He stayed with her after his shift ended. And he insisted on giving her money to buy some food.
Surprisingly, her items were turned into the lost and found.
She made it home to Florida the next morning, safe and sound. And very grateful to Officer Dupart.
