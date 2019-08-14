ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Monday afternoon, Atlanta United Manager Frank De Boer tried to clarify his thoughts about pay between men and women's sports after his original comments drew a backlash around the globe.
His original comments appeared in an article published by the British newspaper 'The Guardian.'
In the interview, De Boer is quoted as saying:
I think for me, it’s ridiculous. It’s the same like tennis. If there are watching, for the World Cup final, 500 million people or something like that, and 100 million for a women’s final, that’s a difference. So it’s not the same. And of course they have to be paid what they deserve to [earn] and not less, just what they really deserve. If it’s just as popular as the men, they will get it, because the income and the advertising will go into that. But it’s not like that, so why do they have to earn the same? I think it’s ridiculous. I don’t understand that.
According to the Guardian, the Royal Dutch Football Association has committed equal pay for the men's and women's national team players by 2023. That's what De Boer was talking about when he made the controversial comments.
The article comes on the heels of the U.S women's team winning the World Cup, all while earning far less money than their male counterparts. The players have been outspoken, saying they deserve more and most everyone agrees.
De Boer did make it clear that he believes in equal pay for men and women in general.
Monday afternoon, De Boer released the following statement in an attempt to clarify his thoughts:
I’d like to clarify my comments in yesterday’s Guardian story. When taken in its full context, my position is that I wholly respect and support the women’s game and am encouraged and excited by its growth both internationally and here in the US. I do believe when it comes to the economics of the game, as popularity keeps increasing it will lead to increased revenue and higher salaries in the women’s game, which is fantastic and what we all want to see. I am proud to be a part of a club that embraces equality, and I apologize for any distraction this has become for our team and organization.
CBS46 wants to know what you think. Should women receive equal pay in sports? Vote in our online poll!
