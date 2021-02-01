A South Fulton police officer is on administrative leave as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation probes the officer’s involvement in an alleged assault.
Marcus Coleman, an activist and founder of Save OurSelves, told CBS46 he was simply trying to help moments before a South Fulton police officer charged at him.
“I’m so thankful that I recorded some of the most crucial evidence which is what led up to the scuffle,” Coleman said.
Coleman was stuck behind a line of cars, following a bad crash, on Friday, near Rock Hill Road and Highway 29. He said no one was directing traffic, so he went up to an officer to ask why not.
“My concern was the fact that, while people are being wheeled into the ambulance, all of these blind spots – people dipping in and out of traffic – that there would be another accident,” he said.
Video of the exchange, recorded by Coleman, shows the officer eventually get out of his vehicle. When Coleman mentioned getting the chief of police in involved, the officer appeared to snap.
“He attempted to slap the phone out of my hand,” Coleman said. “Then, he attempted to illegally detain me.”
Coleman said he sat handcuffed in the back of the officer’s car for nearly an hour before he was released.
The City of South Fulton released the following statement:
“The City of South Fulton continues to gather information related to Friday’s incident involving a resident and one of our police officers. We have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an impartial investigation. That will include statements from all involved parties and witnesses, as well as a review of footage from cell phone and police body cameras. The officer in question has been placed on administrative duty, pending the conclusion of that investigation.
The city does not condone and will not tolerate excessive use of force by our officers in any case. In fact, we provide de-escalation and other innovative training for all of our officers to prevent such incidents. In addition, the city has adopted several legislative measures, including the 21st Century Policing tenets developed at the direction of President Barack Obama. While our policies and procedures are clearly defined, we remain vigilant and flexible, taking any opportunity – such as this case – as a teachable moment to review and adjust those policies where needed.
We will cooperate completely with the GBI investigation and accept its findings. If any evidence of misconduct is found, the city will take appropriate disciplinary action. We ask for the public’s patience as we await the GBI’s conclusion and we commit to sharing that information as soon as we have it.”
Coleman, who wants the officer to be fired and charged with assault, said he hopes this can be a teachable moment.
“We’re in a climate where we’re not accepting the norm,” he said.
You can view the full video by clicking here.
