ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The explosions in Kabul may be thousands of miles away but local Afghan communities across Atlanta are feeling the impact.
“I mean at this point it’s all we talk about," said Sikandar Husseini, who is a first generation American-Afghan. "We’re scared, people have families, people have friends that are still over there trying to get out.”
Atlanta Afghans say leaders need to do more to help the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. There is a rally this weekend August 28 at Woodruff park to support those still in the country and is part of a worldwide protest effort. @cbs46 #Afghanistan #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/d9O50l5USJ— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) August 26, 2021
The death of US and Afghan civilians at Kabul airport only compounding an already tenuous situation as the August 31 deadline looms large.
“That’s a deadline that provides anxiety for people trying to get out. That’s what we have to go by with what the government is saying here and in Afghanistan,” Husseini said.
Afghans here have family members still in the danger zone, among the thousands of people anxiously awaiting to get out.
Governor Brian Kemp agreed that there should be no deadline when it comes to evacuating US citizens and said we cannot forget Afghans who have aided America.
“We need to support those like the individual who walked around Afghanistan with general John King and with Tom Carden and helped keep them out of harms way and helped save American lives,” Gov. Kemp said.
Husseini, whose parents are Afghan refugees that came to America in the early 90s, said we can expect to see some refugees here.
“There are refugees coming to Atlanta. The goal is not just to get them out but to also help them re-settle. Getting out is only the beginning of the battle.”
The Afghan community has organized a rally and protest for August 28 2pm at Woodruff Park to send a message to leaders near and far, that have a duty not turn their backs on the dire situation.
“We’ve organized a protest it is on this Saturday August 28 at Woodruff park in Atlanta Georgia it is part of a worldwide coordinated effort, tell your friends, look us up on social media,” Husseini said.
He hopes their will be a big showing on the weekend to show Afghanistan the world cares. For those who can't make it he said the best way to help from afar is through the Afghan Women and Children Health and Education Foundation.
