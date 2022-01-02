ATLANTA (CBS46) — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is advising passengers they can expect long wait times at security on Sunday and Monday.
The airports says a combination of high passenger volume, potential weather impacts and staffing issues will likely increase wait times for the next two days.
They are advising passengers to arrive 2-1/2 to 3 hours before their scheduled departure times, especially if they require special assistance.
🚨Alert: With high passenger volume, potential weather issues, and possible staffing impacts we expect increased security wait times today and Mon. Please arrive at least 2.5 hours prior to your scheduled departure time, and 3 hours early if you require special assistance.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) January 2, 2022
Airport traffic is generally higher after a holiday and there have been thousands of flight cancelations over the last week as airlines have dealt with staffing issues caused by COVID-19.
