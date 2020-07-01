ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport closed its main security checkpoint after an employee tested positive for coronavirus early Wednesday afternoon.
Airport officials told CBS46 that all domestic traffic is being routed through the north terminal checkpoint. As for the main checkpoint, it will be sanitized and expected to reopen Thursday.
This is a developing story stay with CBS46 News for updates.
