ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An airport grounds crew member was killed in a tragic accident on Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The victim became pinned between the opening of an aircraft and bag loader vehicle on September 25 around 3:50 p.m. Atlanta Police said the operator of the bag loader vehicle was backing up to meet the aircraft when the victim was injured.
At the time of the incident, the victim was operating as a spotter.
He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
Police do not anticipate charges. The investigation is ongoing.
