ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hartsfield-Jackson airport now has less than 48 hours to prepare for inbound flights to be funneled to its busy tarmacs amid a coronavirus scare.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, incoming flights from China will be sent Atlanta and six other airports including JFK, Chicago O’Hare, San Francisco Seattle, Atlanta, Honolulu and LAX.
The White House says extra help will be given to the chosen airports.
“We’re using contract authority that we have to back fill the CDC personnel so they can be freed up for other missions at the airports where medical screening is being focused," said acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy contacted the FAA, CDC, Homeland security and Hartsfield-Jackson airport, asking them what flights they expected and what extra preparations are in place.
They said they too are just learning about the new plans from the White House and are waiting to receive the final plan. The White House spoke of the virus’ characteristics they are only just learning about, citing an incident in Germany.
“This individual with whom she had an interaction contracted the coronavirus at a time when she had no symptoms,” said director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony S. Fauci.
Officials at the White House said quarantine sites near each airport have been selected but aren’t releasing their whereabouts at this time. Americans who have visited Hubei province where the disease originated in the last 14 days will be quarantined.
President Donald Trump announced officials will be temporarily baring entry to the U.S. of foreign nationals believed to be a risk of transmitting the virus. These new restrictions also begin Sunday afternoon.
There are currently seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S.
The White House announcement comes on the heels of Delta Airlines issuing a a statement that flights from China will be suspended.
