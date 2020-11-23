Despite Covid travel warnings, more than 1 million people passed through US airports Friday

Travelers at Denver International Airport on Friday. More than 1 million people were screened by TSA at US airports on Friday despite warnings urging people not to travel due to rising Covid-19 cases.

 Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Airports are prepared as millions of people are getting ready to travel for the holidays amidst the pandemic.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport enhanced safety measures to include hand sanitizer stations, social distance reminders and guidelines, plus new TSA requirements. 

Monday morning, airport officials also revealed the new South Security Checkpoint, which will expand the airport's capacity from four lanes at the site to nine.

