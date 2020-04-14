ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several Georgia airports are receiving major financial assistance through the grants provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Stability (CARES) Act.
The world's busiest airport, Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson International Airport will receive $338 million, while 96 other state airports will $13 million.
"Georgia has been particularly hard-hit by reduced air travel,” said Senator David Perdue. “Declining revenues are forcing airports to choose between paying their bills and making payroll. The CARES Act funding, in addition to targeted assistance for domestic airlines, will help shore up this strategic industry and save thousands of quality jobs.”
To help replace lost revenue, The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $10 billion to assist with payroll, utilities, airport operations and services.
