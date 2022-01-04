ATLANTA (CBS46) — A train that departed from Atlanta late Sunday night has been stuck on the track in Virginia for more than 35 hours because of winter storms.
Sean Thornton and his daughter, Isabella, expected a quick overnight trip up North, but it was far from quick.
"The next day we were traveling through beautiful, snowy countryside and the train just started stopping," Thornton said.
On Tuesday afternoon, almost 40 hours after they departed, the passengers were still on the train, stuck near Lynchburg, Virginia.
Thornton and many other passengers documented what was happening with videos, as they waited to hear more information from Amtrak.
Thornton said they did get the occasional message about snow and branches on the tracks, but no information on other accommodations.
After several hours, Thornton said food was running low.
"We hope we'll get off today," he said. "I promised my daughter I'd get her off the train somehow today."
An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed that the train, which originally departed New Orleans on Jan. 2, was stopped north of Lynchburg because of weather.
According to the spokesperson, once the tracks are clear, service will resume and that staff is working to make sure food and water is available.
Thornton told CBS46 he would like Amtrak to communicate with passengers to let them know what's going on, and have a plan in place for unexpected conditions.
