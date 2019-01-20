Atlanta, GA (CBS46) With colder temperatures hovering around much of metro Atlanta, an emergency warming center has opened for those hoping to avoid the cold.
On Sunday, the Old Adamsville Warming Center on Delmar Lane in Atlanta opened its doors starting at 8 a.m. and will close on Monday at noon. The center will reopen Monday evening at 7 p.m. and close Tuesday at 10 a.m.
In recent weeks, at least two people have frozen to death while sleeping on Atlanta's streets and activists are asking the city of Atlanta to make changes in policy to prevent more deaths.
Transportation is also provided by Fulton County from Gateway, 275 Pryor Street, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Men, women and children are welcome.
Warming centers in DeKalb open Sunday at 5 p.m. through noon Jan. 22:
- Fire Station 3 100 N. Clarendon Ave, Avondale
- Fire Station 6 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta
- Fire Station 8 2711 Clairmont Road, Atlanta
