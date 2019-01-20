Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Warming centers that were opened over the weekend in the city of Atlanta and in DeKalb County will remain open over night. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 28 degrees.
Those in need, can stay at the Old Adamsville Warming Center on Delmar Lane in Atlanta which opens its doors starting at 7 p.m. and will close on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Men, women and children are welcome.
Warming centers in DeKalb open Sunday at 5 p.m. through noon Jan. 22:
- Fire Station 3 100 N. Clarendon Ave, Avondale
- Fire Station 6 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta
- Fire Station 8 2711 Clairmont Road, Atlanta
