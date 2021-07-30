ATLANTA (CBS46)—Residents at an Atlanta apartment complex were fed up with their living conditions.
They decided to act.
Calls and emails bombarded city of Atlanta official’s inboxes and voicemails.
On July 14, the city responded.
The Atlanta police code enforcement’s section, along with department of public works inspectors, decided to see what the fuss was all about at Royal Oaks Apartments, located in the 3500 block of North Camp Creek Parkway.
When inspectors arrived, they were alarmed and disgusted at what they found.
“These violations are disconcerting and unacceptable,” said an Atlanta police spokesperson in a statement to CBS46.
At least a whopping 185 violations were documented.
Violations included junk, trash, debris, four junk vehicles, 38 interior structure damage violations, and 20 damaged railings, to name a few.
Officials said the city is in the process of making an extensive list of violations.
Once investigators complete their work, they will meet with representatives in the Atlanta Solicitor’s office to determine if further action is needed against the apartment complex.
If you know someone in the city of Atlanta who has complaints against their property manager or owner, click here for information on how to submit a complaint to the city.
